Renderings For Global War On Terrorism Memorial Released

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation has unveiled the initial design for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial, set to be constructed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma, the memorial will honor those who served and sacrificed in the conflict following the September 11 attacks.

The memorial, which was authorized by Congress in 2017, features an arch constructed from reclaimed steel from combat operations and natural vegetation. The design incorporates feedback from 20,000 Americans, including Gold Star families and veterans, ensuring that lived experiences, rather than symbolism alone, inform the design. The memorial aims to provide a space for reflection and healing for both military personnel and civilians.

The foundation, established in 2015, has raised approximately $23 million but still requires an additional $100 million to complete the project. The memorial is being funded entirely by donations, with no federal funding involved. Michael "Rod" Rodriguez, President and CEO of the foundation, emphasized the importance of creating a space where Americans can honor those who served in the Global War on Terrorism.

The memorial's design includes a classically inspired amphitheater, reflecting pools, and a path of honor. The foundation plans to begin construction next year, with the memorial serving as a place for Americans to unite and reflect on the sacrifices made by service members and their families.