Severe Weather Hits Midwest and Northeast

Severe weather is currently affecting the Midwest and Great Lakes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Millions across the Midwest and Northeast are under threat from storms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes. By Thursday (June 11), the threat will shift and extend into the Ohio Valley and Northeast, impacting over 125 million people.

According to FOX Weather, a large dip in the jet stream over the Midwest is triggering daily thunderstorms. This system is expected to move eastward, bringing severe weather threats to the Milwaukee and Chicago metro areas. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of southeastern Minnesota, Wisconsin, northern Illinois, eastern Iowa, northern Missouri, and northeastern Kansas.

By Thursday, storms will continue to develop along the cold front as it moves eastward, creating conditions for all possible severe weather hazards. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the situation evolves.