Unrest In Belfast After Stabbing Attack

Belfast is experiencing unrest after a knife attack involving a Sudanese refugee led to protests and violence. On Monday (June 8), a man named Stephen Ogilvie was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in north Belfast. The suspect, Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese refugee, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody.

Following the attack, anti-immigration protests erupted across Belfast, with demonstrators setting cars and homes on fire and clashing with police. Officers used water cannons on Wednesday night (June 10) to disperse the protesters. The protests have raised concerns about racial tensions, as some reports indicate that residents were targeted based on their skin color.

The family of the victim, Ogilvie, has called for calm, urging the community not to let the tragedy fuel division. They emphasized the valuable contributions of migrants to Northern Ireland, including in the healthcare and hospitality sectors. BBC News reported that Ogilvie lost an eye and suffered slash wounds to his back and face.

Northern Ireland's political leaders have condemned the violence. First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the disorder as "outright thuggery," while Justice Minister Naomi Long stated that the violence is "weaponizing genuine hurt, concern, and anger." The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, also condemned the attacks, stating that violence against people because of their background is unacceptable.

The unrest has prompted increased police presence in Belfast, with authorities urging residents to remain calm and refrain from sharing footage of the attack on social media to avoid further trauma to the victim's family. The situation remains tense, with police and political leaders working to restore peace in the city.