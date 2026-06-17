Actress Daveigh Chase Dies at 35

Daveigh Chase, best known for her roles in 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'The Ring,' has died at the age of 35. According to her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, Chase passed away on Tuesday (June 16) due to complications from meningitis and a blood infection that led to sepsis. Earlier this month, she was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for malnutrition.

Chase's career began at a young age, with her first appearance in 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' at just eight years old. She gained fame for voicing Lilo in Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and portraying Samara Morgan in the horror film 'The Ring,' a role that earned her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain. Chase also voiced Chihiro Ogino in the American dub of 'Spirited Away' and appeared in 'Donnie Darko' and HBO's 'Big Love.'

Her boyfriend, Hernandez, shared on a GoFundMe page that Chase faced numerous hardships, including a difficult childhood and a falling out with her family. Despite these challenges, he described her as a light in his life, stating, "All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy."

Chase's passing marks a tragic end to a career that began with promise and talent. She is remembered for her contributions to film and television, and her legacy continues to inspire those who knew her work.