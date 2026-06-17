Ed Sheeran Hints At Taking A Break After Wrapping 'LOOP' Tour

Ed Sheeran has big plans for life post-tour and they involve possibly taking a break "for a while."

During a recent stop in Glendale, Arizona, for his LOOP Tour, the English musician, 35, admitted that he may take a hiatus away from music when his tour comes to an end in December in order spend more time with his family and focus on the dad life, per E! News. Sheeran shares daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 4, with wife Cherry Seaborn.

"I might take some time off once this tour has ended and sort of do the dad thing," he said. "So if I don't see you for a while, I love you, thank you for coming."

Touring away from family can be difficult, which is one reason Sheeran brought his along, or at least ensuring they are all on the same continent. In September 2025, the "Shape of You" singer cleared up comments that he was "moving to America" by explaining he was bringing Seaborn and their two kids along so there wouldn't be an overseas commute.

In an Instagram Story, Sheeran said he was "setting the record straight," hitting back at a "narrative" that "people wanna move out of UK for some reason" and adding, "I'm not moving, I'm going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I'm touring on, don't wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz."