Millions Across Midwest Face Severe Weather Threat

Millions of people across the Midwest are bracing for severe weather today, as a powerful storm system threatens major cities like Chicago, Kansas City, and St. Louis. The storms, expected to intensify through the evening, bring the risk of damaging winds, large hail, and potentially long-track tornadoes.

According to ABC News, more than 40 million people are in the path of these storms, which come just a day after a tornado damaged 40 homes in Freeland, Michigan. The National Weather Service warns that destructive winds exceeding 70 mph and tennis ball-sized hail are possible across the region.

Fox Weather reports that the severe weather threat extends to parts of Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. These areas could experience multiple rounds of storms, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Cities like Minneapolis, Omaha, and Wichita are under a level 2 out of 5 threat, while Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Louis are at a level 1 threat.

The weather system is part of a massive cold front moving across the Northern Plains and Midwest, bringing heavy rain and snow to higher elevations. This setup is expected to cause significant air travel delays and could lead to flash flooding in some areas.

As the storm system progresses, it is expected to impact the Northeast by midweek, with severe weather forecasted for cities along the I-95 corridor, including New York City and Washington, D.C. The combination of severe storms and rising temperatures is anticipated to continue into Friday.