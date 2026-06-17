Stand-Up Comedian Tom Dreesen Dead At 86

Tom Dreesen, the beloved stand-up comedian known for his work with Frank Sinatra, has died at the age of 86. His family announced his passing on his official Facebook page on Wednesday (June 17). Dreesen's death comes shortly after his final television appearance on 'Comics Unleashed With Bryon Allen.'

Born in Chicago in 1939, Dreesen began his comedy career with Tim Reid as part of the first biracial comedy duo in the U.S., Tim and Tom. Despite their innovative approach, the duo disbanded in the mid-1970s due to a lack of mainstream success. Dreesen went on to become a regular on 'The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,' making over 60 appearances. He also frequently appeared on David Letterman's show and hosted it in Letterman's absence.

Dreesen's career included a notable stint as the opening act for Frank Sinatra for 13 years, performing in venues across the country. He also had roles in films and TV shows such as 'Spaceballs,' 'Columbo: Murder in Malibu,' and 'Murder, She Wrote.'

A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Dreesen was a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was honored by his hometown of Harvey, Illinois, with a street named after him. His philanthropic efforts included supporting over 100 charities and founding 'Day for Darlene' to benefit Multiple Sclerosis Research.

The cause of Dreesen's death has not been revealed. His legacy in comedy and his contributions to charity work will be remembered by many.