Trump Officials Challenge Illinois Reparations Program

The Trump Administration has taken legal action against a reparations program in Evanston, Illinois, by joining a lawsuit initiated by the conservative group Judicial Watch. The lawsuit claims that the reparations program, which offers financial compensation to Black residents for historical civil rights violations, constitutes racial discrimination. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has intervened, arguing that the program violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause and the Fair Housing Act.

Evanston's reparations program, the first of its kind in the United States, was established in 2019. It aims to address past discriminatory housing policies by providing $25,000 payments to Black residents who were at least 18 years old between 1919 and 1969, as well as their direct descendants. The program is funded by tax revenue from the sale of recreational marijuana, legalized in 2020. To date, the city has distributed over $6 million to 212 applicants.

The DOJ's involvement underscores its commitment to President Donald Trump's stance on race-related issues. Harmeet Dhillon, chief of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, stated, "Simply handing out money based on race is race discrimination, pure and simple. And it is illegal."

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of non-Black residents who cannot benefit from the program, seeks to halt the reparations payments. The DOJ's motion to join the case was approved by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who emphasized the public interest in enforcing the Fair Housing Act.

Despite the legal challenges, Evanston maintains its stance on the program's legality. A statement from the city noted, "While we are cognizant of the filing made by the DOJ, the City does not provide comments regarding active litigation."