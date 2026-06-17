U.S. Reveals MOU Text with Iran, Easing Tensions

The United States has released the text of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran, marking a significant step towards easing tensions between the two nations. The MOU outlines the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the easing of financial restrictions on Iran, and sets expectations for future discussions on Iran's nuclear program. The document is expected to be formally signed on Friday (June 19), initiating a 60-day period to finalize the terms of a peace deal.

Speaking at the G7 Summit in France, President Donald Trump mentioned that he might attend the signing ceremony, though he is likely to send Vice President JD Vance instead. The agreement, which includes a commitment from Iran to never produce nuclear weapons, aims to end hostilities and restore normalcy in the region. According to a draft obtained by CNN, Iran will be able to export oil once the agreement is signed and may access a $300 billion development fund if it meets nuclear commitments.

Despite the progress, the MOU has faced criticism and skepticism. Former President Barack Obama compared it to the 2015 nuclear deal, expressing doubts about its effectiveness. Additionally, NBC News reports that the deal's success hinges on Iran's compliance, with sanctions relief contingent on meeting obligations.

The MOU does not explicitly mention the Strait of Hormuz, referring instead to marine traffic from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman. This omission has raised questions about the future status of the strait. However, experts from the Atlantic Council note that the agreement provides a framework for future negotiations, addressing issues like nuclear concessions and sanctions relief in a second phase.

As the world watches, the upcoming 60-day negotiation period will be crucial in determining the final terms of the peace deal and the potential for long-term stability in the region.