Anthropic Joins Frontier in Carbon Removal Effort

Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence company, has announced its commitment to carbon removal by joining Frontier, a collective dedicated to this cause. The company has pledged $915 million, effectively doubling the size of the carbon removal organization. Frontier, initially founded by companies like Google and Stripe, focuses on accelerating the development of carbon removal technologies through an Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) model.

Frontier was launched in 2022 with a commitment from its founding members to spend $1 billion on carbon removal by 2030. The initiative aims to incentivize technological developments in carbon removal, such as direct air capture and enhanced rock weathering, by guaranteeing future demand for these technologies. According to the Wall Street Journal, the market for carbon removal has grown significantly, with 49 million credits sold to companies for roughly $12 billion.

Anthropic's involvement marks the first significant commitment from an AI company to this initiative. Trellis reports that Frontier's second tranche of funding will focus on projects with a clear pathway to success and government support. The group aims to create offtake agreements spanning 8 to 10 years with 10 to 15 companies.

Frontier's efforts are crucial as the demand for carbon removal is expected to grow, especially with new regulations requiring companies to use carbon credits to neutralize emissions. Frontier's website states that the organization is committed to supporting high-potential breakthrough ideas through prepurchases of removal credits, small offtakes, and research grants. The goal is to achieve a gigaton-scale portfolio of permanent carbon removal solutions.