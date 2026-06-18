California Warehouse Fire Triggers Evacuation Orders

A massive warehouse fire broke out in the Boyle Heights neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday (June 17), leading to evacuation orders due to hazardous air conditions. The fire ignited at approximately 2:30 p.m. at a 500,000-square-foot cold storage facility owned by Lineage Logistics, located at 1400 S. Los Palos St.

The blaze, which involved an ammonia gas leak, prompted officials to issue shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. The orders were lifted later that evening after crews contained the fire and monitored air quality. An air quality advisory remains in effect east of downtown Los Angeles and parts of the San Gabriel Valley until Thursday morning.

Firefighters initially struggled to combat the flames due to the ammonia leak and several small explosions. They deployed three firefighting helicopters to drop water from above, a rare tactic for structure fires. LAFD Fire Chief Jaime Moore said, "In my 31 years with the department, this is only the second incident where aerial water drops were used."

Lineage Logistics has faced scrutiny in the past for safety violations, including a fine from the Environmental Protection Agency in 2023 for improper ammonia storage in Iowa. The Boyle Heights facility was also the site of a smaller fire in 2024.

Despite concerns about the ammonia leak, officials assured residents that it posed no immediate health threat unless they had respiratory issues or direct contact with the substance. However, Jane Williams of California Communities Against Toxics expressed concern, stating, "Anhydrous ammonia is highly toxic and explosive."

The Los Angeles Fire Department continues to assess the situation, urging residents to remain cautious and limit outdoor activities.