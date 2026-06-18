Obama Center Grand Opening Ceremony Today

The Obama Presidential Center is celebrating its grand opening today (Thursday, June 18) in Chicago's South Side, featuring a star-studded lineup of performers. The event will be held at John Lewis Plaza and will include performances by renowned artists such as Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Common, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marc Anthony, and U2's Bono and The Edge. The ceremony will be livestreamed globally on obama.org starting at 11 a.m. CT.

The opening ceremony aims to bring together global leaders, artists, and citizens to celebrate the values that shaped the Obama presidency. Valerie Jarrett, CEO of The Obama Foundation, expressed that the event will be filled with "music, performances, and hope," and hopes to inspire people to bring change to their communities. The Pollstar reports that former presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Joe Biden are also expected to attend.

The center, which officially opens to the public tomorrow on Juneteenth, includes a museum, library, and athletic arena. It is designed to be a global hub for inspiration and empowerment, inviting visitors to engage with immersive exhibits and public programs. The CBC reports that the center is expected to attract up to 1 million visitors annually.