Ukrainian Drones Hit Moscow Oil Refinery Again

Ukrainian drones attacked a major oil refinery in Moscow for the second time this week, sending thick black smoke over the city on Thursday (June 18). The attack disrupted flights at Moscow's airports and marked one of the largest drone assaults since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. The Ukrainian government has targeted Russian oil facilities to cut Moscow's war revenue and highlight the consequences of the invasion.

According to WRAL, the attack involved dozens of drones, with Russian defense officials claiming to have shot down 555 drones across the country. Nearly 200 of these were intercepted around Moscow, but some managed to reach the oil refinery. The refinery, located in the Kapotnya district southeast of Moscow, produces over a third of the region's fuel.

The attack comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue to respond to Russian aggression, emphasizing that "if Ukraine is going to burn, your Moscow will burn too."

AeroTime reported that the drones involved included FP-1 long-range models and some missiles. The attack resulted in damage to the refinery, with explosions captured on camera. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that drone debris caused damage in urban areas, including a residential building in Zhukovsky, injuring 17 people.

The drone strikes have caused significant disruptions, with Moscow airports temporarily halting flights. Reuters noted that new regulations have been introduced to restrict drone movements around Moscow, requiring them to fly at altitudes beyond most drones' operational capabilities.

The ongoing conflict continues to escalate, with Ukraine gaining ground using advanced drone technology. As diplomatic and military support from Western allies increases, the situation remains tense, with further developments anticipated.