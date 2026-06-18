Watch: Mick Jagger Gives Surprise Performance At English Pub

Mick Jagger surprised patrons at a British pub on June 7 with an impromptu performance.

The Rolling Stones frontman showed up at a weekly folk music session at the Half Moon in Oxford, England, where he performed a song first recorded nearly 100 years ago.

Per the BBC, the rock icon sang folk standard "Handsome Molly," a song Jagger recorded on his 1993 solo album, Wandering Spirit.

"We were sitting right by the band when a small group wandered over towards the musicians," an audience member told The Sun. "I caught a glimpse of one of them from the side and said to my mates, 'Wait, is that Mick Jagger?' A few moments later, Mick just started belting out some lyrics. The most surreal part was that almost nobody seemed to realize it was him. There were no crowds, and you could really tell just how much fun Mick was having."

Recently, Jagger opened up about when fans could expect the legendary band to tour again. "I'd love to go on tour," the rock legend told the BBC. "Can't wait."

The band's upcoming new LP, Foreign Tongues, drops July 10.

Watch the performance below.