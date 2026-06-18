Weekly Jobless Claims Down Slightly

By iHeartRadio

June 18, 2026

People Seek Work At A Job Fair In California
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Over a quarter of a million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, as reported by the U.S. Labor Department. The department received 226,000 initial claims for the week ending Saturday (June 13), marking a decrease of about 4,000 from the previous week's revised total. This figure aligns with most analysts' expectations for the current period.

The slight drop in jobless claims suggests a stable labor market, despite ongoing economic challenges. According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the seasonally adjusted number of claims reflects consistent trends observed over recent months.

Analysts often view jobless claims as an important economic indicator, providing insights into the health of the labor market. The current figures suggest that while there are still challenges, the labor market remains resilient. As noted in a Reuters report, the labor market has shown signs of stability despite fluctuations in jobless claims.

Looking ahead, the next release of unemployment insurance claims data is scheduled for June 25, 2026, which will offer further insights into the labor market's trajectory.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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