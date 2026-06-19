Iran's Khamenei Approved MOU Despite Reservations

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, announced that he authorized a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States, despite having reservations. The MOU was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. According to a message from Khamenei, assurances from Pezeshkian and other senior officials convinced him that Iran's rights and the interests of the "Resistance Front" would be safeguarded.

Khamenei emphasized that while he initially disagreed with the MOU, he permitted it after Pezeshkian, as head of the Supreme National Security Council, accepted responsibility for protecting Iran's interests. Pezeshkian assured Khamenei that Iran would not yield to what he termed as "excessive demands" from Washington.

The MOU, which includes a $300 billion plan for Iran's reconstruction, also addresses the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. has lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports, marking a significant shift in relations. However, Khamenei made it clear that future negotiations with the U.S. would not mean accepting "the enemy's position."

The agreement has sparked mixed reactions. Some Iranian officials and state media view it as a victory, while hardliners and some in the diaspora remain critical. The U.S. Vice-President, JD Vance, stated that Iran would only receive economic benefits if it complies with the MOU's obligations.

The MOU has triggered a 60-day negotiation period to finalize the agreement, with further talks expected to take place in Switzerland. Khamenei's message reassures the Iranian nation that their rights will be protected, and any direct negotiations will not compromise Iran's stance.