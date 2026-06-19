TS Arthur Remnants To Cause Southeast Flooding

Heavy downpours are expected across the Southeast today as the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur continue to dump rain off the Gulf Coast. Forecasters warn of flash flooding and rising rivers from Louisiana to the Carolinas, with torrential downpours at rates of two to four inches per hour. The southern portions of Mississippi and Alabama are expected to be hardest hit.

Arthur lost its tropical storm status late Wednesday but remains a dangerous weather system. The storm's heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms began impacting southeastern Louisiana early Thursday. At least one tornado was observed southwest of New Orleans, and another near New Orleans International Airport.

A Level 4 out of 4 flash flood threat has been issued for Thursday, with a Level 3 risk for Friday in the Southeast. This includes cities such as Baton Rouge, Jackson, Montgomery, and Atlanta. Widespread rainfall could total 5 to 8 inches across Southern Texas to Alabama, with up to 12 inches possible in parts of Louisiana.

The flooding has already claimed lives, including a 15-year-old in Texas who drowned in a flooded pond. A road worker in Mississippi was also killed during storm cleanup operations. The National Weather Service warns that just six inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock over an adult, and a foot can carry away most cars.

The storm's remnants are expected to continue moving toward the Carolinas, with more rain anticipated through the weekend, potentially hampering recovery efforts. As Arthur's moisture moves northward, flood watches remain in effect across most of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.