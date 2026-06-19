US-Iran Talks To Begin Again On Friday

Talks between the United States and Iran are set to resume on Friday (June 19) at the Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland. Initially planned as a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding, the event was scaled back after President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the deal remotely. The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed that discussions will focus on implementing the agreement.

The memorandum aims to end the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and outlines a 60-day negotiation period to address deeper issues, including Iran's nuclear program and regional influence. The agreement also involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. According to DW, the talks will take place amid heightened security at the alpine resort, which has hosted significant diplomatic events in the past.

While US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf were initially expected to attend, their participation remains uncertain. The Swiss foreign ministry stated that the meeting would include mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, though Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has canceled his trip. As Al Jazeera reports, the talks are crucial for implementing the memorandum, which has already been signed electronically.

Despite the progress, skepticism remains about the long-term success of the agreement. French President Emmanuel Macron called the deal a "wise move" but acknowledged that it does not solve all issues. Critics, including Miad Maleki from the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, argue that the US could have secured a better deal. Nonetheless, the talks represent a significant step towards easing tensions in the region, as noted by Channel News Asia.