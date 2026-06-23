Don Toliver Extends 'OCTANE' Tour Across U.S.

Don Toliver is set to extend his 'OCTANE' World Tour with the 'NITROUS TOUR,' kicking off on August 4, 2026, in Sacramento, California, and wrapping up on November 23, 2026, in London. This tour expansion reflects the increasing demand for live music as the industry recovers post-pandemic.

The tour will traverse multiple cities across the United States and Europe, showcasing Toliver's strong connection to live performance culture.

The tour will start at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and will include stops in major cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. In Europe, the tour will conclude in London, marking a significant milestone in Toliver's career.

Toliver, a Houston-bred artist known for his unique blend of hip-hop and R&B, has previously collaborated with notable artists like Travis Scott and Justin Bieber. His latest album, OCTANE, continues to receive acclaim for its explorative sound and narrative-driven tracks. The tour promises to deliver an immersive experience for fans, featuring special effects and high-energy performances.

Tickets for the 'NITROUS TOUR' will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster, with multiple presales starting on June 24, followed by general sales on June 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist, including hits from his albums Heaven or Hell, Life of a DON, and Love Sick.