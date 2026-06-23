Senate Votes To Limit Trump's Iran War Powers

The Senate voted on Tuesday (June 23) to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military operations against Iran, marking a rare bipartisan rebuke of the president’s handling of the ongoing conflict. The resolution directs the president to remove United States forces from the Iran conflict unless Congress formally authorizes further action.

This move follows a similar measure passed in the House of Representatives, where four Republicans joined Democrats in a 215-208 vote to adopt a war powers resolution. The resolution is mostly symbolic but signals growing discomfort with the three-month-old war and the lack of a clear end in sight.

The conflict began in late February when U.S. and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran. Under the 1973 War Powers Act, presidents must obtain congressional approval for military actions lasting more than 60 days. President Trump, however, argued that an April ceasefire with Iran ended the need for such approval, while others—including some Republicans—have challenged this interpretation, especially as hostilities have resumed in recent days.

Republican support for limiting the president’s war powers has increased as public opposition grows and economic pressures mount. Gas and oil prices have soared, and some lawmakers say their constituents are struggling. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who supported the resolution, said, "People are tired of this. They're tired of $5 gallon gas and $6 gallon diesel, and fertilizer we can't afford to put on our fields in Kentucky." Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania added, "You either follow the law or you change the law. You can't violate the law. That's not an option."

President Trump strongly criticized the House vote, calling it "meaningless" and accusing Democrats and the few Republicans who supported the measure of undermining his negotiating position with Iran. However, some lawmakers argue that only Congress has the constitutional authority to declare war.