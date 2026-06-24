Admiral Fired By Hegseth Wins SC Dem Primary

A three-star Navy admiral, Nancy Lacore, who was dismissed by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, has won the Democratic primary for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Lacore, a 35-year Navy veteran, secured the nomination after defeating U.S. Coast Guard veteran Mac Deford in Tuesday's (June 23) runoff. She will face Republican Jenny Honeycutt in the general election this November.

Lacore was one of many officers let go during Hegseth's purge of senior military officials last year. Her campaign has gained significant support from veterans’ groups and EMILY’s List, which supports pro-choice Democratic candidates. Lacore has raised over $1.4 million, as reported by a New York Times analysis.

The district, which stretches along the southeast coast of South Carolina, has been a Republican stronghold for decades. However, with the seat shifting from solidly to likely Republican, Lacore sees an opportunity to flip it. The current representative, Nancy Mace, opted not to seek re-election, focusing instead on a failed gubernatorial bid.

Lacore's platform emphasizes lowering housing costs, expanding healthcare and educational opportunities for veterans, and protecting South Carolina’s coast. Meanwhile, Honeycutt, a Charleston County Council member, focuses on reducing federal spending and enhancing border security.

The winner in November will become the third woman elected to the House from South Carolina, following Mace and GOP Rep. Sheri Biggs. Lacore's campaign currently holds a financial edge, with more than $279,000 on hand compared to Honeycutt's $48,000, according to the Federal Election Commission.