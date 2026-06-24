Kanye West, now known as Ye, is scheduled to perform in San Antonio on July 4, but his upcoming concert at the Alamodome has ignited controversy. The show, part of his summer world tour, is drawing mixed reactions due to Ye's past antisemitic remarks and other controversies. While the concert is expected to attract over 60,000 attendees, including 14,000 from Bexar County, some city leaders and community groups are calling for its cancellation.

According to a report by MySA, the Alamodome staff evaluates events based on factors like public demand and economic impact. Despite the controversy, six out of 11 San Antonio council members have expressed opposition to Ye's comments but do not support canceling the concert, citing First Amendment rights and potential economic benefits.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai have voiced strong opposition to the concert. Jones stated on Instagram that "Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome." Sakai echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for an inclusive community.

Despite the calls for cancellation, tickets remain available on Ticketmaster. The concert is expected to generate significant revenue for the city, but the debate continues over whether the event should proceed.

Ye's tour has faced similar challenges internationally, with canceled shows in Prague, Poland, and the UK due to his controversial statements. The ongoing controversy highlights the tension between free speech and community values, as San Antonio leaders weigh the concert's impact.