Former Aide To Ex-Mayor Adams Arrested In Bribery Scheme

A former chief of staff to former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Frank Carone, has reportedly been arrested by the FBI in connection with an alleged bribery scheme. Sources informed NBC4 that Carone, along with his brother, was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court later today (Wednesday, June 24).

Carone, who had previously denied any wrongdoing, stepped down from his role as chief of staff in 2022 amidst ongoing investigations. The FBI has not commented on the arrest, but it is part of a broader federal inquiry involving several members of Adams' administration. These investigations have included raids, subpoenas, and the seizure of electronic devices from various officials, as reported by KOAT.

Carone's departure from City Hall led to the establishment of his consulting and lobbying firm, Oaktree Solutions. His business dealings have raised eyebrows due to his close ties with Mayor Adams and the influence he wields, as detailed by NY1. Critics have accused Carone of leveraging his relationship with the mayor to benefit his business interests.

The investigation into Carone is part of a larger scrutiny of Adams' administration, which has faced multiple federal inquiries into campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling. While Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the ongoing investigations continue to unfold, with potential legal ramifications for those involved.