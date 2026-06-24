House Approves Housing Affordability Bill

A significant housing affordability bill has passed through Congress and is now awaiting President Donald Trump's signature. The bill, known as the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, aims to reduce housing costs by easing construction regulations and limiting large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes. The House passed the bill on Tuesday (June 23) following an 85-5 Senate vote on Monday (June 22).

The legislation, crafted by a bipartisan group including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tim Scott, and Representatives Maxine Waters and French Hill, seeks to streamline the construction process and empower local governments to expedite housing development. It includes provisions to restrict large investors from owning more than 350 single-family homes, aiming to promote homeownership for American families rather than corporations.

The bill's passage represents a rare bipartisan victory, with NBC News noting that it is the most comprehensive housing reform in a generation. The legislation also expands the definition of manufactured housing, making it easier to mass-produce affordable homes.

Despite its ambitious goals, experts like Francis Torres from the Bipartisan Policy Center and Yonah Freemark from the Urban Institute caution that the bill's impact on housing prices may take time to materialize. The legislation is expected to have a more immediate effect on manufactured housing and loan limits.

President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law on Wednesday (June 24), marking a significant step towards addressing the nation's housing affordability crisis. The bill's success comes amid other political challenges for Trump, including his handling of international and domestic issues.