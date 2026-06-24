Judge Halts Trump's EO On Voter-ID

A federal judge in Boston has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing key elements of its executive orders on voter-ID, including a requirement for proof of citizenship. The judge ruled that the Constitution does not grant the president specific powers over elections, a decision that challenges President Donald Trump's efforts to prioritize the Save America Act voter-ID bill. The ruling comes as Trump meets with Republicans, urging them to end the filibuster to pass the bill.

The executive orders, issued last year, aimed to overhaul the nation's election systems by requiring voters to present documents like passports to register. Critics argued that this could disenfranchise millions of eligible voters, particularly those without easy access to such documents. The Brennan Center for Justice and other organizations filed lawsuits, asserting that the orders violated the Constitution and federal laws.

The court's decision temporarily preserves the current system, where voters affirm their citizenship under penalty of perjury. Sophia Lin Lakin, director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project, stated that the ruling protects eligible voters from unnecessary burdens. The executive orders also faced criticism for potentially compromising voter privacy and security.

As the legal battle continues, the outcome could impact the administration of upcoming elections. The ruling underscores the ongoing debate over the balance of power in federal elections and the president's role in shaping election laws.