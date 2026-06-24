Mamdani-Backed Candidates Win New York Primaries

In a significant victory for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the democratic socialist movement, three candidates he endorsed won their respective Democratic primaries on Tuesday (June 23). Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, and Darializa Avila Chevalier all emerged victorious in competitive races, defeating incumbent Democrats.

Brad Lander, the former New York City comptroller, unseated Rep. Dan Goldman in the 10th Congressional District. Lander's campaign emphasized solidarity and progressive values, resonating with voters in parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan. He thanked his supporters and highlighted the need for unity in his victory speech.

In the 7th Congressional District, State Assemblymember Claire Valdez defeated Antonio Reynoso, the Brooklyn Borough President, in a race that highlighted the district's shifting demographics and political leanings. Valdez's victory is seen as a reflection of the district's increasingly leftward tendencies.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a doctoral student and community organizer, won the primary in the 13th Congressional District, defeating incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat. Chevalier's campaign focused on progressive policies and resonated with voters in Upper Manhattan and parts of the Bronx.

Mamdani's influence in these primaries demonstrates the growing power of the democratic socialist movement in New York City and potentially sets the stage for broader ideological shifts within the Democratic Party.

The victories of Mamdani-backed candidates highlight the ongoing tensions between the progressive and establishment wings of the party. As the Democratic Socialists of America expand their influence, these results may signal a shift in the political landscape ahead of the 2028 elections.