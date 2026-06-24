NBC: Wes Moore Wins Democratic MD Governor Primary

NBC News has projected that Wes Moore will win the Democratic primary for Maryland governor. Moore, who is running for a second term, easily defeated his primary challenger, Eric Felber, a physician from Bethesda. Moore will now face Republican Dan Cox in the general election. Cox, who won his primary against Ed Hale, previously competed against Moore in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Moore, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and author of the bestselling book "The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates," has been discussed as a potential presidential contender for 2028. His frequent media appearances and travels to early primary states have fueled speculation about his national ambitions. However, Moore has stated that his focus remains on Maryland and not a presidential run.

Despite facing criticism over a past claim regarding a Bronze Star, Moore's campaign has been financially robust, raising nearly $14 million. His supporters include notable figures like LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. Moore's victory positions him as a strong contender in the upcoming election, where he will face Cox in the deep-blue state of Maryland.

Moore's win is part of a broader wave of primary results across the country, including significant victories for Democrats in New York and South Carolina. The Maryland gubernatorial race will be closely watched as both parties prepare for the general election.