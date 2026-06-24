Wizards Take Dybantsa Number One

The Washington Wizards selected AJ Dybantsa, a forward from Brigham Young University (BYU), as the number one pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday (June 23). Dybantsa, who is the first player from BYU to be selected with the top pick, earned the Julius Erving Award as the best collegiate small forward and led the NCAA in scoring this season, averaging 25.5 points per game.

Dybantsa's journey to the top of the draft began early in his career. Born in Boston and raised in Brockton, Massachusetts, he first gained national attention as a freshman at Saint Sebastian’s, where he was named Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year. He continued to excel, earning a McDonald’s All-American nod and winning the FIBA U19 World Cup MVP after helping Team USA capture gold. At BYU, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, showcasing his ability to dominate on the court.

Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 210 pounds, Dybantsa's size and skill set make him a formidable presence on the court. According to NBA.com, his ability to create shots and finish above the rim, combined with his defensive versatility, makes him an ideal candidate for a franchise centerpiece.

Despite his impressive credentials, Dybantsa's reaction to the Wizards winning the draft lottery was notably stoic, leading to speculation about his feelings towards joining the team. In an interview with NBA TV, he explained that he maintained a "poker face" to avoid appearing too excited or disappointed. Dybantsa emphasized his readiness to prove himself and take on the challenges of being a top draft pick.

As reported by KSL Sports, Dybantsa's selection as the number one pick is a significant moment for both him and the Wizards, who are looking to build a team around a new franchise player. With his combination of talent, work ethic, and maturity, Dybantsa is poised to make an immediate impact in the NBA.