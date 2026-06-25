Over 30 Confirmed Dead In Venezuela Earthquake

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday (June 24), resulting in over 30 confirmed deaths and approximately 700 injuries. The first quake, a magnitude 7.2, hit near Morón, followed by a more powerful magnitude 7.5 quake, the strongest in over a century for the country. The earthquakes caused significant damage, flattening buildings in Caracas and other areas, leaving many trapped under rubble.

The U.S. Geological Survey warns that the death toll could rise significantly. Rescue teams from the United States, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico, and Qatar are en route to provide assistance. Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency and expressed gratitude for the international support, including from former President Donald Trump, who pledged aid and personnel to help Venezuela recover.

The earthquakes have severely impacted infrastructure, with the Simon Bolivar International Airport closed due to damage. CNN reports that the coastal state of La Guaira, declared a disaster zone, suffered the worst damage. Videos show collapsed buildings and rescue efforts underway.

International leaders, including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have expressed solidarity and offered assistance. The earthquakes' impact is expected to exacerbate Venezuela's ongoing economic struggles, already strained by U.S. sanctions and internal challenges. As rescue operations continue, authorities anticipate more aftershocks and are urging residents to remain cautious.