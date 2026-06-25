Pentagon Reverses Flu Shot Decision After TX Outbreak

The U.S. military has reinstated its flu vaccine requirement following a significant outbreak at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Earlier this month, over 220 recruits fell ill, prompting the Pentagon to reverse its recent decision to make flu shots optional. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had announced in April that the mandatory flu vaccine for military personnel would become optional, citing medical autonomy and religious freedom.

The outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base has highlighted the risks of lifting the vaccine mandate. According to ABC News, the flu affected at least 222 recruits, with four hospitalized. Tragically, one recruit, Keon McDaniel, died, though it remains unclear if the flu was a contributing factor.

In response, the Pentagon has approved exceptions for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and other branches to require flu vaccines for certain service members. This decision aims to prevent further outbreaks and ensure military readiness. NPR reports that the Air Force has already started vaccinating recruits at Lackland, and plans are in place to extend the requirement to other personnel, including those deploying overseas.

Critics, including Rep. Joaquin Castro, have voiced concerns over the initial decision to end the mandate, calling it reckless. The outbreak has reignited debates over vaccine mandates in the military, with many arguing that public health should take precedence over personal choice. The Conversation highlights the historical importance of vaccines in maintaining military readiness, dating back to Gen. George Washington's smallpox inoculations during the Revolutionary War.

As the military works to contain the outbreak, the situation underscores the ongoing challenges of balancing individual freedoms with public health needs.