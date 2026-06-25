Takeoff's Parents Battle Over Wrongful Death Settlement

The parents of late Migos rapper Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, are embroiled in a legal dispute over the distribution of a wrongful death settlement. Takeoff was tragically killed on November 1, 2022, in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. His mother, Titania Davenport, and father, Kenneth Ball, are at odds over how to divide the settlement funds and which court should handle the matter.

Davenport claims she was the primary caregiver and financial supporter of Takeoff throughout his life, raising him as a single parent. She argues that after achieving success, Takeoff provided significant financial support to her, including purchasing a home and covering her living expenses. Davenport asserts that Ball played a minimal role in Takeoff's upbringing and provided negligible financial and emotional support.

Ball, however, contends that he is entitled to a share of the settlement, arguing for the case to be resolved in Texas, where the wrongful death lawsuit was settled. Davenport disagrees, insisting that Georgia, where probate proceedings are ongoing, should have jurisdiction.

The settlement amount remains undisclosed, and the court has yet to rule on the allocation of funds. The dispute highlights the ongoing tensions within Takeoff's family following his untimely death.