Takeoff's Parents Battle Over Wrongful Death Settlement

By iHeartRadio

June 25, 2026

2017 Hangout Music Festival - Kick-Off Party
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The parents of late Migos rapper Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, are embroiled in a legal dispute over the distribution of a wrongful death settlement. Takeoff was tragically killed on November 1, 2022, in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. His mother, Titania Davenport, and father, Kenneth Ball, are at odds over how to divide the settlement funds and which court should handle the matter.

Davenport claims she was the primary caregiver and financial supporter of Takeoff throughout his life, raising him as a single parent. She argues that after achieving success, Takeoff provided significant financial support to her, including purchasing a home and covering her living expenses. Davenport asserts that Ball played a minimal role in Takeoff's upbringing and provided negligible financial and emotional support.

Ball, however, contends that he is entitled to a share of the settlement, arguing for the case to be resolved in Texas, where the wrongful death lawsuit was settled. Davenport disagrees, insisting that Georgia, where probate proceedings are ongoing, should have jurisdiction.

The settlement amount remains undisclosed, and the court has yet to rule on the allocation of funds. The dispute highlights the ongoing tensions within Takeoff's family following his untimely death.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices