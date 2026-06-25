Trump Kicks Off Great American State Fair

President Donald Trump hosted the Kick-Off Celebration of the Great American State Fair on Wednesday night (June 24) in Washington, D.C., marking the start of a nationwide celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Speaking from the National Mall, Trump emphasized the strength and resilience of the United States, declaring, "America is back." The event featured military flyovers, performances by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps Bands, and singer Lee Greenwood, known for "God Bless the USA."

The fair, organized by Freedom 250, aims to showcase the best of America with exhibits from all 50 states and U.S. territories, despite some Democratic-led states announcing plans to opt out due to financial or political reasons. The celebration will run from June 25 to July 10, transforming the National Mall into a vibrant tribute to American spirit and culture.

Trump's remarks also touched on political themes, asserting that the country has improved since his return to office. The event comes ahead of the November midterm elections, where Trump seeks to highlight his administration's achievements, including easing oil prices and reopening the Strait of Hormuz following an interim deal with Tehran.

The fair, described as a "first-of-its-kind World's Fair," will include 150 exhibits, state-themed pavilions, and daily cultural programming. However, the event has faced criticism for its perceived politicization, with several artists withdrawing from performances. Despite this, Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach emphasized the fair's goal of celebrating America's legacy and inspiring future generations.