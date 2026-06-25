U.S. Vows Support After Venezuela Earthquakes

President Donald Trump announced that the United States is ready to assist Venezuela following two significant earthquakes that struck the country on Wednesday (June 24). In a post on Truth Social, President Trump stated that he has "instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly." The U.S. plans to send search and rescue teams along with humanitarian supplies to aid in the relief efforts.

Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency in response to the earthquakes, which have caused widespread destruction and disrupted essential services across several regions. The state of emergency will enable the rapid deployment of humanitarian aid and coordination of search-and-rescue operations. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there is a significant number of casualties, although exact figures have not yet been disclosed.

Reuters reports that Venezuelan authorities are working to assess damages and provide first aid to affected areas. Local communities are also joining forces to temporarily house displaced individuals and restore critical infrastructure.

The humanitarian situation in Venezuela was already severe before the earthquakes, with widespread food insecurity and a collapsing healthcare system. The European Union has been providing humanitarian aid to Venezuela, focusing on health, nutrition, and education in emergencies. According to the European Commission, 7.9 million people in Venezuela are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Organizations like Direct Relief are also mobilizing to provide medical supplies and support to those affected by the earthquakes. They are coordinating with local partners to ensure that aid reaches the most vulnerable populations quickly.

As the situation develops, both local and international efforts are focused on providing immediate relief and planning for long-term recovery in Venezuela.