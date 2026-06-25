Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 215,000

Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the latest data from the Labor Department. For the week ending Saturday (June 20), there were 215,000 new claims, marking a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised total. Analysts had anticipated around 223,000 claims, making the actual figures a positive surprise for the job market.

This decline in jobless claims suggests a stable labor market, with fewer layoffs and more job retention. The numbers indicate that the economy is holding steady, even as some sectors face challenges. The Labor Department's report aligns with other economic indicators that show resilience in the job market.

According to The Globe and Mail, the decrease in claims reflects ongoing low levels of layoffs across various industries. The consistent drop in unemployment claims is a positive sign for economic recovery, suggesting that employers are maintaining their workforce despite economic uncertainties.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the labor market remains stable, with no significant increases in jobless claims over recent weeks. The steady figures provide reassurance that the economy is on a path to recovery, with businesses showing resilience in the face of potential economic headwinds.