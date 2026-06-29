Australian Man Sets World Record For Loudest Shout

An Australian man, Joseph McGrail-Bateup, has achieved a new Guinness World Record for the loudest shout by an individual. On Tuesday (June 23), McGrail-Bateup, a professional air conditioner cleaner and honorary town crier, recorded a shout of 122.4 decibels in Canberra, Australia. This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record of 121.7 decibels set by Northern Ireland schoolteacher Annalisa Flanagan in 1994.

McGrail-Bateup's shout, which consisted of the word "now," is comparable in volume to a chainsaw or a jet aircraft taking off. He mentioned that preparing for the record was challenging, stating, "There's no way that you can actually practice for it. You have to just keep it for the day." He attempted the shout seven times before achieving the record-breaking decibel level, which left his voice hoarse for days afterward.

The record attempt took place in a Canberra radio studio, where it was recorded by a professional acoustic engineer and witnessed by officials. The files were then sent to Guinness World Records for verification. McGrail-Bateup, who also holds a previous world record in archery, expressed his contentment with the achievement, saying, "Records are meant to be broken."

Despite the success, McGrail-Bateup is not focused on maintaining his record, welcoming any future challengers. He also noted that while he holds the title of the loudest man, Flanagan retains her record as the loudest woman. As the town crier for Canberra, McGrail-Bateup continues to make announcements at various community events, embracing his role as a vocal figure in the community.