Bipartisan Support For Tighter AI Regulation

In a recent poll conducted by the Artificial Intelligence Policy Institute (AIPI), 68% of Americans expressed support for the government implementing a formal review process for the most advanced AI models before they are widely released. This sentiment spans across party lines, with 64% of Republicans, 76% of Democrats, and 63% of independents backing the idea.

The poll, conducted on June 10 and 11, surveyed 1,007 likely voters. It indicates a shift in attitudes, as previously Republicans were more skeptical of government intervention in AI issues. Now, there is a growing consensus for stronger AI regulations due to advancing AI capabilities. NBC News reports that Americans are increasingly concerned about the safety of AI systems.

The findings come amid efforts to restrict data center construction at state and local levels. Measures to bar or rein in data centers have gained traction, reflecting public anxiety over the infrastructure's impact on communities. In March, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders proposed the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act to halt AI infrastructure development until safety measures are in place.

The poll also revealed that 47% of respondents support data centers if AI systems meet safety and security standards, while 38% would ban them entirely. This aligns with broader concerns about AI's rapid advancement, as highlighted by a Johns Hopkins University survey, which found that over 70% of Americans want the option to interact with humans rather than AI in critical areas like healthcare and education.

As AI continues to evolve, the debate over its regulation is expected to intensify, with public opinion playing a crucial role in shaping future policies.