Deadly Gator Attack in Seminole County, Florida

A tragic alligator attack claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman on Sunday (June 28) in Seminole County, Florida. The incident occurred while she was swimming with friends in the Econlockhatchee River near the Barr Street Trailhead in Geneva. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the woman was transported to a hospital as a trauma alert but later succumbed to her injuries.

The FWC, along with the Seminole County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene. A nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to locate the alligator, but it remains at large. This incident follows another alligator attack on Saturday (June 27) in Marion County, where a child was bitten on the hand while fishing at Nelson’s Fish Camp. The child was hospitalized, and the 8-foot-7-inch alligator responsible was captured and euthanized by authorities.

These attacks mark the second and third alligator encounters in Central Florida within a few days. Alligator attacks, while not uncommon in Florida, rarely result in fatalities. The FWC reports that the odds of a Florida resident being seriously injured in an unprovoked alligator attack are one in 3.1 million. The FWC continues to investigate the incident and reminds the public to report any alligators that pose a threat to people, pets, or property to their Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286).