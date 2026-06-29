JetBlue Plane Strikes Drone While Landing At JFK

A JetBlue plane struck a drone while landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday morning (June 29), prompting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident marks another concerning drone encounter in the tristate area, following a recent near-miss involving a United Airlines flight at Newark Airport.

According to the FAA, there are over 100 reports of drone sightings near U.S. airports every month. The agency prohibits drones from flying in controlled airspaces or near manned aircraft without permission. Violations can result in fines or jail time for drone operators.

In a similar incident last Friday (June 26), a United Airlines pilot reported almost colliding with a drone while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport. The pilot described the drone as circular and about three feet wide, flying roughly 100 feet below the aircraft. The FAA is also investigating this occurrence.

As drone activity increases, airports are employing detection technology to monitor drones in their airspace. At a recent Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing, discussions centered around integrating unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) safety regulations into national airspace management.

The FAA's ongoing efforts aim to enhance safety and prevent unauthorized drone operations near airports. As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, with increased air travel expected, authorities remain vigilant against potential drone-related disruptions.