Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Virginia Task Force One Facility

A fire over the weekend caused significant damage to the Virginia Task Force One training facility in Lorton, Virginia. The blaze, which erupted around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday (June 27), destroyed a shed containing vital equipment, including a tractor-trailer used for training exercises. The damage is estimated to exceed $1 million.

Investigators are working to identify six individuals seen on surveillance footage near the facility at the time of the fire. The footage shows the group opening the shed doors before smoke began pouring out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and it is not yet classified as arson.

The facility serves as a training ground for Fairfax County's Urban Search and Rescue team, which is currently deployed in Venezuela to assist with recovery efforts following recent earthquakes. Battalion Chief Robert Schoenberger expressed his dismay, stating, "This is a heavy heartbreak for me. These tools are what's used on a daily basis for our special ops here in Fairfax County."

The site, previously a youth prison, has been used for years to train first responders in disaster scenarios, including earthquake response. The Fairfax County Police Department has increased patrols around the area and is conducting a criminal investigation. Captain Chris Cosgriff of the Fairfax County Police emphasized, "Anyone caught trespassing this facility will be charged with trespassing."

Authorities urge anyone with information about the fire or the individuals in the surveillance video to contact the Fairfax County Fire Marshal's Office or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers. Tips can be submitted by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS or online.

Despite the setback, Schoenberger assured that the mission of the first responders will continue, stating, "It's not going to stop their mission, for sure. Nothing sets my team back."