Jussie Smollett and 50 Cent have reignited their long-standing feud, with Smollett responding to recent jabs from the rapper. The conflict resurfaced after Smollett's performance at Harlem Pride's "17 Shades of Pride" celebration over the weekend. 50 Cent took to Instagram to mock Smollett's return to the stage, referencing their past rivalry between their TV shows, "Empire" and "Power."

In his post, 50 Cent shared a video of Smollett's performance, writing, "See I told you 'POWER' was the s---, but no you want to watch 'Empire.' Now look this is all your fault. LOL." This comment is a continuation of 50 Cent's history of trolling "Empire" and Smollett, especially during Smollett's legal troubles in 2019.

Fox News reported that Smollett's representative responded to 50 Cent's comments, suggesting that the rapper should focus on his own personal matters. The performance received mixed reactions online, with some criticizing Smollett's singing while others, like "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown, defended him.

The feud dates back to when Smollett was accused of staging a hate crime in Chicago in 2019. Although he was initially convicted, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2024. Smollett settled a lawsuit with the City of Chicago in 2025, agreeing to donate $50,000 to charity.

Despite the controversy, Smollett has maintained his innocence and continues to work in the entertainment industry. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, he has appeared in various projects, including a Netflix documentary and as a contestant on "Special Forces."