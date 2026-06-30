At the BET Awards on Sunday (June 28), a heated altercation unfolded between T.I.'s entourage and security personnel at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The confrontation, which was captured on video, showed both parties exchanging expletives, with tensions escalating to a point where one man was shoved back.

The incident took place backstage, where other groups were posing for photos. In the video, a security guard can be heard challenging T.I.'s entourage, saying, "Whatchu wanna do?" and threatening further confrontation. The guard was gradually moved away from T.I. as he continued to mention a gang affiliation and invited a fight outside.

See the video here

Despite the intensity of the exchange, it appears that cooler heads eventually prevailed, preventing the situation from escalating further. The cause of the dispute remains unclear, and no official statement has been released from T.I.'s representatives regarding the incident.

The altercation drew significant attention at the event, which celebrates achievements in entertainment and music. The BET Awards are known for their star-studded lineups and high-profile attendees, making any disruptions particularly noticeable.