Caitlin Clark Speaks On Flagrant Foul, Aftermath

Caitlin Clark, star player for the Indiana Fever, addressed the recent controversy involving her and Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury. Clark broke her silence today, asserting that the flagrant foul called on Thomas was the correct decision. The incident occurred during a game on June 24 when Thomas's fist made contact with Clark's throat during a scramble for a loose ball. The league later upgraded the play to a Flagrant Foul 2, resulting in Thomas's suspension for one game.

Clark, recently named WNBA Player of the Month, expressed her disapproval of the harassment and threats Thomas has faced online following the incident. "The harassment, the hate, none of that is OK," Clark said, emphasizing that it is unacceptable for any player to experience such treatment.

Thomas has reported receiving racial slurs and death threats, which she described as "really unacceptable." She called for the WNBA to improve player safety and criticized the league's response to the incident. Thomas stated that the play was a "complete accident" and emphasized the need for change in the league.

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White also denounced the threats against Thomas, calling them "absolutely unacceptable." She urged the league to take action against those using the incident to further divisive agendas. The Mercury and Fever are set to face each other again on July 9 in Phoenix.

Clark, who has been dealing with back issues, plans to return to the court next week. She missed the Fever's recent win over the Los Angeles Sparks and will sit out their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces. Clark is hopeful to play in one of the back-to-back games against the Sparks and Mercury on July 8 and 9.