Celtics Sign Queta To Extension

The Boston Celtics have secured center Neemias Queta for the foreseeable future by picking up his option for the next season and signing him to a four-year, $56 million extension. This decision follows Queta's impressive breakout season, where he emerged as a starter, averaging over 10 points and eight rebounds per game.

Queta's performance this past season was notable, as he started 75 out of 76 games and achieved career highs in every major statistical category. He also set a Celtics franchise record for field goal percentage at 65.3%, surpassing a record held by Cedric Maxwell for 46 years. His efforts earned him fourth place in the NBA Most Improved Player voting and votes for the All-Defensive Team, according to Celtics.com.

Queta's development has been marked by significant improvements in both offensive and defensive skills. His ability to finish and pass has bolstered the Celtics' offense, while his improved shot-blocking and screen-setting have strengthened their defense. He averaged a career-best 1.3 blocks per game, outperforming notable defenders like Evan Mobley and Rudy Gobert in blocks per 100 possessions.

Despite some playoff challenges, where Queta struggled with foul trouble, his overall season performance has been a success story. The Celtics are expected to continue building their big man rotation, with plans to add more size and speed to the team. Queta's journey from a two-way contract in 2023 to a starting-caliber center demonstrates his growth and potential as a key player for Boston's future, as reported by MassLive.com.