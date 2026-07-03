Disneyland Welcomes 1 Billionth Guest

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, celebrated a significant milestone on Friday (July 3) by welcoming its one-billionth guest. A young boy from Arizona and his family were surprised at the entrance, being chosen as the honorary one-billionth guest. They participated in a special ceremony on Main Street, U.S.A., and received a VIP tour guide for the day.

This milestone comes just days before Disneyland celebrates its 71st anniversary on July 17. The park, known as "The Happiest Place on Earth," has been a beloved destination since its opening in 1955. Over the years, Disneyland has expanded to include two theme parks, three hotels, and the Downtown Disney District, all of which reflect the power of Disney storytelling.

As Disneyland approaches its anniversary, it continues to offer new experiences and attractions. The park is in the midst of its 70th Anniversary Celebration, which includes special entertainment, colorful decor, and exclusive merchandise. Guests can enjoy new attractions such as "Walt Disney – A Magical Life" and updates to "it's a small world," as well as themed parades and shows.

The celebration runs through August 9, 2026, providing plenty of time for visitors to partake in the festivities. The park's enduring appeal and commitment to innovation ensure that it remains a cherished destination for families worldwide.