Novak Djokovic achieved a significant milestone at Wimbledon, equaling Roger Federer's record of 105 match wins at the All England Club. On Friday (July 3), the 39-year-old Serbian tennis star defeated French 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech in four sets—7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4)—to advance to the fourth round. This victory also marks Djokovic's 18th appearance in the last 16 of the men's singles at Wimbledon, tying him with Federer for the most appearances in the Open era.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is on a quest for his eighth title at the tournament and a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown. He expressed his excitement about making history, saying, "To be able to make history of this sport is a huge honor and privilege, especially here." He jokingly proposed a match-up with Federer for their 106th win, adding, "Let's stop it here and call Roger to come!"

Djokovic's next opponent will be Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, who defeated Brazilian Joao Fonseca in straight sets. A win would secure Djokovic a spot in his 66th Grand Slam quarterfinal and 17th at Wimbledon.

This year, Djokovic aims to become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era, a record currently held by Federer. Djokovic's relationship with Wimbledon is well-documented, with victories spanning from 2011 to 2022. As reported by Connecting Region, his success on the grass courts has cemented his status as a global sporting icon.

While Djokovic celebrated his win, defending champion Jannik Sinner also advanced to the fourth round, defeating Jenson Brooksby. Sinner will face Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki next. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka reached the fourth round for the first time with a victory over Daria Kasatkina, setting up a potential clash with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

As Djokovic continues his pursuit of history, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if he can surpass Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles and secure his place as one of the greatest players in tennis history.