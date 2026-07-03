DOJ Rejects Release Of Additional Unredacted Epstein Files

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has declined to release more unredacted records from its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On Thursday (July 2), the DOJ told a federal judge that it has already complied with the law adequately. The decision came just before the court-ordered deadline to remove redactions in at least a dozen documents or justify why it could not do so.

The DOJ's filing pointed to legal exemptions that allow it to withhold records containing victims' identities and information that could compromise a federal investigation. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward emphasized that releasing more materials could harm Epstein's victims and the government. Woodward noted that some emails were redacted to protect victims' names and that some handwritten FBI interview notes were withheld due to technical limitations in ensuring the privacy of victim information.

The DOJ's response follows a lawsuit filed by attorney and independent journalist Katie Phang, who alleged that the DOJ violated the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) by withholding information. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had ordered the DOJ to release more materials or explain its refusal.

Blanche defended the DOJ's actions, stating that the department has devoted significant resources to reviewing over 6 million documents related to the case. He offered to share additional details with the judge in closed-door proceedings and requested a 60-day extension for the solicitor general to consider a possible appeal if further action is required.

The DOJ's decision has drawn criticism from transparency advocates who argue that the department is protecting powerful individuals mentioned in the files. However, the DOJ maintains that it is acting within the law to protect victim privacy and sensitive information.