Forecasters Predict Hottest Fourth Of July Ever

Forecasters are predicting that this Fourth of July could be the hottest on record for parts of the United States. A severe heat wave is currently impacting the eastern U.S., stretching from the Midwest to the East Coast, with hundreds of heat records potentially being set by Saturday (July 4). On Thursday (July 2), New York City tied its record high of 100 degrees, and temperatures are expected to rise further today.

Extreme heat warnings are in effect for New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., until Saturday night. The nation's capital is expected to reach 101 degrees on Saturday, which would be the highest recorded temperature for that date. According to ABC News, the heat index in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., is forecast to reach a scorching 111 degrees, while New York City's heat index hit 106 degrees on Thursday.

The extreme heat is due to a historic heat dome, a high-pressure atmospheric system trapping intense heat and humidity over the region. Severe Weather Europe reports that this phenomenon is affecting more than 200 million Americans, with the heat index expected to exceed 110 degrees in many areas.

New York City has activated its heat emergency plan, opening hundreds of cooling centers to help residents cope with the heat. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul are urging New Yorkers to conserve power due to increased energy demand. The Weather Channel notes that the heat wave could break records in several cities, with triple-digit temperatures expected along the I-95 corridor from New York City to Virginia.

The heat wave is expected to continue through the holiday weekend, with some relief anticipated in the Northeast by Sunday (July 5). However, the Southeast will remain under oppressive heat conditions. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat, and check on vulnerable individuals.