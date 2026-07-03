Former NFL Linebacker Mitchell Dead At 51

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Keith Mitchell has passed away at the age of 51. His alma mater, Texas A&M, announced his death on Thursday night (July 2). Mitchell played seven seasons in the NFL, including five with the Saints, and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2000. He also played for the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mitchell, a native of Garland, Texas, was part of the renowned "Wrecking Crew" defense at Texas A&M from 1993 to 1996. He was an All-Southwest Conference honoree in 1995 and an All-Big 12 selection in 1996, finishing his college career with 34 sacks. In 1997, he joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent and quickly became a key player. His standout season in 2000 saw him help the Saints secure their first playoff victory, earning him a Pro Bowl spot.

Mitchell's NFL career ended in 2003 after a spinal contusion left him unable to continue playing. He later became a certified yoga instructor and founded the Light It Up Foundation and the KM59 wellness movement, focusing on helping children, trauma survivors, first responders, and veterans.

Mitchell's family described his passing as "sudden and unexpected," expressing gratitude for the support they have received. The New Orleans Saints also extended their condolences to Mitchell's family. For more details, visit the New Orleans Advocate and Bleacher Report.