Highest-Level FDA Recall Issued For Popular Potato Chips

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded its recall of several Utz potato chip products, including Dirty and Zapp’s brands, to a Class 1 recall—the agency’s highest risk level—due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination. According to the FDA’s weekly enforcement report, the Class 1 designation means there is a “reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The recall affects an estimated 650,000 bags of potato chips, with best by dates between July 27 and August 31, 2026. The products were distributed nationwide and include several flavors of Zapp’s and Dirty brand chips. The affected chips contain seasoning made with dry milk powder sourced from California Dairies through a third-party supplier. The dry milk powder had tested negative for salmonella before use, but later supplier information led to the recall.

Utz voluntarily recalled the products in May out of “an abundance of caution,” stating that no salmonella had been detected in its finished products and that no illnesses had been reported as of now. The company urges consumers not to eat the recalled chips and to discard them. For refunds or more information, customers can contact Utz online or by phone at 1-877-423-0149.

Symptoms of salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, typically include fever, stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting. Most people recover without treatment, but the illness can be severe, especially for young children, older adults, or those with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, salmonella can spread beyond the intestines and cause life-threatening complications.

No reports of illness have been linked to the recalled products so far, and no other Utz products are part of the recall.