ICE 10K Arrests In 5-Day Span

In a significant escalation of immigration enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 10,000 individuals across the United States over a five-day period at the end of June. This surge in arrests marks a major push by the agency to fulfill the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda, targeting those deemed to be in the country illegally.

According to sources familiar with the operation, ICE aims to continue this momentum with a new goal of arresting at least 2,000 people per day. This effort is part of President Donald Trump's pledge to focus on deporting the "worst of the worst" criminal offenders among migrants. While details about the criminal histories of those recently arrested are not yet clear, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that nearly 70% of ICE arrests involve individuals charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

The recent arrests have been carried out with minimal publicity, reflecting a shift in strategy under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who pledged to keep the agency out of the headlines. This approach contrasts with former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's preference for high-profile enforcement operations. The new strategy involves quieter methods to achieve the administration's deportation goals, moving away from the previous focus on major American cities.

ABC News reports that ICE's recent actions have led to an increase in the number of individuals held in detention facilities, which rose to approximately 39,000 in June. This figure represents a significant jump from the previous months, where the number hovered around 30,000.

Despite the large number of arrests, the operation has faced criticism for a lack of transparency. Mike Howell, president of the Trump-aligned Oversight Project, called for "transparency and meaningful metrics on deportation-related statistics," which are not publicly available. The Gulf Coast News also highlighted that ICE does not publicly release arrest data, making it challenging to compare current figures with previous periods.

The recent surge in arrests has reignited discussions about the Trump administration's immigration policies and their impact on communities across the nation. As ICE continues to ramp up its efforts, the agency's actions and their implications remain a focal point of national debate.